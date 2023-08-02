Make an first impression with a gift

Live in the D – When your friend or family member is hosting a get together you never want to go empty handed. Charlotte Sarnacki from City Bird in Midtown brought in an array of options to help “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Orlando Bailey with what to bring for the host.

When picking a gift for the host, Sarnacki mentioned what you bring depends on the event. Another thing that she said mattered was, “just the personality of the host or hostess. If they have a special hobby or interest, or what their home looks like. You will kind of wanna try to match that.”

Some of the ideas include a cocktail kit and cookbooks for baking. Sarnacki said, “Flowers are always a hit.” Finding something unique that your host doesn’t have but will love will bring more meaning.

To see some of the unique options check out the video above.