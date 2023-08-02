Support Michigan small businesses

Live in the D – It’s the 13th anniversary of the Buy Michigan Now Festival that is happening this weekend in Downtown Northville. Lisa Diggs, founder of the Buy Michigan Now Campaign and Festival, brought in a taste of the businesses featured at the festival for “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Orlando Bailey to try.

Pop Daddy is one of the vendors featured at the event and they make flavored popcorn pretzels. They are launching a brand-new pretzel flavor Dutch Apple Pie and Bailey was the first to try-it. Diggs added, “What’s cool about that is it’s their 10th anniversary and they are debuting that product here with you guys and at the festival.” If you want to try the Dutch Apple Pie the only place to purchase it is at the festival this weekend.

Other vendors at the event that Diggs brought in include dog food, salsa, clothes and accessories. One of the apparel companies is Ink Detroit featuring apparel focused on Detroit.

To hear about some of the family events happening check out the video above.