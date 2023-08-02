WWE SummerSlam is coming to the D

Fans cheered for Taylor Swift when she took the stage at Ford Field, then it was Ed Sheeran and Eminem, and now a huge wrestling event is coming to the stadium in downtown Detroit. WWE SummerSlam will be held at Ford Field on Saturday.

WWE superstar and fan favorite LA Knight will be among the wrestlers participating in the the Battle Royal at the SummerSlam. Wrestlers will be eliminated from the battle if they’re thrown over the top rope and their feet hit the ringside floor. In the end, only one wrestler will win.

Several of the last premier events for WWE have been held overseas, but now WWE SummerSlam has set its eyes on Detroit to host this big event.

“If you’re going to put a big summer party somewhere, I feel like Ford Field is the place to do it,” LA Knight said. “It’s an amazing spot,” he added. LA Knight explained that he’s been through the Motor City many times during his wrestling career and that he’s familiar with the fanbase.

SummerSlam is Saturday, August 5th at Ford Field. You can look for tickets online, or you can watch it live exclusively streaming on NBC’s Peacock. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s interview with LA Knight.