Art, jazz, & street food! It’s happening in the D

Now that August is here, it’s just a matter of time before the warm weather transitions into fall, so take advantage, and get out and enjoy. There’s plenty to do this weekend in Metro Detroit for just about everyone.

First, on Detroit’s westside, it’s the “Burgess Street Food Festival.” Returning for the second year, the fest has added music to the line-up and will feature four local bands. Performances will include a variety of genres from jazz and gospel to poetic rap. The fest will also feature food trucks, including the iconic Dot and Etta’s Shrimp Hut, offering their famous golden shrimp. It’s all happening Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park.

Happening downriver for you jazz lovers, is the 26th annual “Jazz on the River” featuring Detroit’s own Alexander Zonjic, who will be one of the headlining acts. There will also be performances by Stanley Clarke, Lin Rountree, and other national acts. The fest takes place Saturday and Sunday at Elizabeth Park in Trenton, music starts at 10 a.m.

Now, an event for the art lovers. Detroit’s very own jewel of an island, Belle Isle, will once again host the Belle Isle Art Fair. The Fair will feature Detroit artists as well nearly 100 artists from across the country. The fair happens Saturday and Sunday near the James Scott Memorial Fountain on the island.

Finally, Food Truck Friday takes place at Festival Park in the Village of Rochester Hills. Guests can enjoy live performances, kids activities, and more. Taking place 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more on what’s happening around Metro Detroit this weekend. Click the video above.