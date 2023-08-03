It’s time to enjoy all things barbecue

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken smothered in barbecue sauce will fill Canterbury Village in Lake Orion this weekend. It’s all part of the Canterbury Barbecue Festival, which has been dubbed the largest barbecue fest in the Midwest.

Local and national pit masters be showcasing their specialties at the festival. Each vendor’s food will be priced individually.

Aside from the food, the festival will also be filled with family fun, including music, line dancing, bounce houses and a petting zoo.

Canterbury Barbecue Festival runs from Friday, Aug. 4th through Sunday, Aug. 6th. Watch the video above or click here for more information.