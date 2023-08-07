All that jazz

Live in the D – The 7th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is happening this weekend and who better to tell “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about it than Kimmie Horne herself.

Amare asked Horne about why she wanted to start this event. Horne said she wanted to have a stage for all of her musical friends to share. She said, “I call it the musical family reunion.”

The event begins on Friday evening with the Fantastic Four and Freda Payne. Saturday’s line up includes 6 different artists throughout the day. There will also be a “Lifetime Achievement Award’ given out to Martha Reeves.

To hear Kimmie Horne perform check out the video above.