Puma celebrates legendary Detroit hip-hop group

2023 celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop, and in perfect timing legendary Detroit rap group Slum Village is being celebrated with a sneaker by Puma. The shoe was designed locally by designer Rick Williams, who stopped by “Live in the D,” along with T3, and Young RJ from Slum Village.

“I have an on-going project with Puma called Detroit inspires the world, where I take different stories and whether it’s through the design of the shoe or marketing, we tell stories from the city,” said Williams.

He said in celebration of hip hop turning 50 he, and Puma, decided to celebrate “Fantastic Vol ll” which is the 2nd Slum Village album. “This was our 1st major outbreak, the first deal we got, so it’s a great thing,” T3 said, about Puma and Williams choosing their album for the inspiration behind the sneaker called “The Distinct Life Times Puma.” The guys brought the shoe with them for viewers to get a firsthand look.

To see the full interview, and the new Puma sneaker inspired by Detroit’s own Slum Village, click the video above.