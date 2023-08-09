How to make new connections in Detroit

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

According to the surgeon general, lacking a social connection increases people’s risk of premature death by more than 60%.

It’s a staggering number that shows how the feeling of loneliness can impact someone’s life. That’s why Wider Circle is reaching out in neighborhoods in Detroit to help people connect with their peers and make new friends.

But, it’s not just about finding friendship. Wider Circle also has a focus on health for those older members of the community as well.

“We’re also helping people take better care of themselves,” said Kaycee Knapic, senior vice president of operations for Wider Circle. “We have achieved 22% improvement in annual wellness visit.”

How is all of this done? It through various programs like walking groups, or movie and coffee meet-ups that provide opportunity for socialization. It’s something that participants say has changed their lives.

“Before I joined Wider Circle, my plans revolved around waiting for my family to invite me to do something,” said June Shelton, a Wider Circle ambassador. “Now, I have many good friends, and events planned through Wider Circle that keep me going.”

You can learn more about how Wider Circle helps make social connections for those experiencing loneliness here.