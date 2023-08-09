Keep that summer feeling all year round

Live in the D – Summer may be ending in a few weeks, but you can make it last longer by adding colorful decor to your home. Diana Marsh, owner of Ann Arbor shop Thistle & Bess brought in some items to help “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Brooklyn Queen how never let summer leave their home or wardrobe.

A way to keep summer alive in your home is through flowers and colorful décor. Marsh said, “I’m a big fan of floral for all seasons.” She brought in a few examples some of which included floral pillows and paintings, and hand painted tapers to add some warmth and light. She also had paper flowers hand-made by an artist in Lansing.

Another good way to bring florals in your home is through smells. Marsh brought in a candle that has a rose scent with cardamom and amber.

Moving to wardrobe ideas, Marsh suggested adding floral accessories such as bags or jewelry. She said, “We love a flower at Thistle & Bess, and that goes over to our fine jewelry as well.”

To see some of Thistle & Bess’ own line of fine jewelry check out the video above.