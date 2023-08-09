This course is a work of art

The historic Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills is known for its modern, contemporary art, and presenting exhibitions. Now, through a new idea, the museum is bringing the art outside with a very unique, creative presentation.

”We knew that people were looking for a way to do activities outside. As a contemporary art museum, it’s a little difficult for us to put permanent sculptures out right away, but what we could do was design sort of a creative way for people to interact with art and each other,” said Lyla Catellier, Curator of Public Programs at Cranbrook Art Museum.

She said they came up with Cranbook on the Green, an artist-designed miniature golf course. “Each of the 11 holes here at Cranbrook on the Green are all themed based on Cranbrook’s history, the culture, a specific artist, or a specific location here on campus,” Catellier said.

This is the 2nd year for the course, with two new holes added. One titled “Glossy Green” was designed by Katie Mongoven, a student at the Cranbrook Academy of Art’s Fiber Department, who won 1st place after submitting her idea for a new hole.

“Just really inspired by the windows that are in the dining hall. We’re there multiple times a day and the sun is coming in, throughout the space,” Mongven said. The course is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays till September 3rd.

To see the entire interview, and the cool art inspired golf course, click the video above.