Immerse yourself in a sea of sun

It’s that time of year again when beautiful sunflowers are in full bloom. Here in Michigan there are millions popping up throughout the state, including right here in Metro Detroit. Farms and orchards across the region will hold special events in celebration of the golden beauties, like in Washington Twp. at Westview Orchards, where they are having a sunflower fest this weekend.

The sunflower festival, called “Butterflies and Blooms,” will not only feature fields with thousands of sunflowers, ready for picking, taking selfies, or just immersing yourself in, there will also be education lessons for kids. Scientists will be on-hand to engage and educate kids about pollination and crops in Michigan.

Through the month of August, Westview will have a variety of events celebrating sunflowers, like sunset yoga, kickboxing, and more. Sunflower Days runs daily from 10 a.m. tp 5 p.m.

