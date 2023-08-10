Wonder who sets the trends?

Live in the D – When it comes to fashion, you may not realize that trends are often created by popstars. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan discussed with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Brooklyn Queen which celebrities have set the footprint for fashion today.

Jordan felt “the reigning Queen” Rihanna has been a huge trend-setter for fashion. Jordan asked which celebrities came to mind for both of our hosts. Brooklyn thought of Madonna referencing her gloves and edgy looks. For Amare she thought of Rihanna but also Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child. She said, “That was the first girl group, Destiny’s Child, to come out with all the crazy outfits.”

Jordan then took a look back to popstars who may of had an influence on Rihanna. He explained that writers of fashion say Janet Jackson or Grace Jones were the influence, but he thinks it’s Missy Elliot. Missy Elliot is known for her glammed-up streetwear. He said, “Tracksuits used to be tracksuits, but Missy really elevated the game.”

Jordan also brought in feathers to talk about a couple of other celebrity trend-setters. To see who he is talking about check out the video above.