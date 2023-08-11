4 ways to get more thrills this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you enjoy flying through the sky, spinning on a coaster or dropping 120 feet on a free fall drop tower, then there’s a place you may want to check out.

C.J. Barrymore’s is located in Clinton Township, and if you’ve recently driven by, you may have noticed a change in their skyline. That’s because they’ve recently added a few new rides that are perfect for thrill seekers.

“The drop tower is way too high for me, but a lot of people enjoy it,” said David Dalpizzol, General Manager at C.J. Barrymore’s. In fact, he said the drop tower is one of the most popular rides there, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

If you’re looking for something more chill, but still has thrills, there’s a junior version.

“So the Junior Drop Tower has a little spin as you’re coming down and a little more up and down motion, where the drop tower just drops,” said Dalpizzol.

Another new outdoor attraction is the spinning coaster. It’s a unique roller coaster with a figure 8 track and free spinning cars. This can be enjoyed by the entire family, but if you’re looking for another thrill, check out the Soaring Eagle Zip Line.

“Not a traditional zip line. It’s a zip line that you’re sitting in. It’s a two person ride that takes you all the way back to M-59, 110ft in the air, and then glides you all the way back to the platform,” said Dalpizzol.

If you’re really brave, there’s the Saddle Sling. This is a high flying ride that flings you 120 feet in the sky while you’re strapped down to a saddle.

C.J. Barrymore’s has more than 20 attractions inside and outside, for more information visit their website here.