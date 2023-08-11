Best Soul Food and Best Ethnic Food revealed in Vote 4 The Best contest

A family-owned restaurant in Sterling Heights that’s serving up a taste of New Orleans was crowned the winner in two categories in the Vote 4 The Best contest at ClickOnDetroit.com. Bistro Orleans earned a win in the Best Soul Food category and also in the Best Ethnic Food category.

Bistro Orleans has a menu that features a variety of seafood options. Their dishes include catfish, frog legs, shrimp, oysters, gator bites, and more. Another specialty they offer is Po Boy sandwiches, which can be made with shrimp, oyster, catfish, roast beef, or pulled pork. For dessert, Bistro Orleans offers triple chocolate mocha bread pudding that’s infused with cream cheese, explained the restaurant’s owner and chef Andrea Robinson.

Bistro Orleans is located at 11528 E. 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. Watch the video above to see some of their food.