Are you ready to hit the road and cruise?

It’s Woodward Dream Cruise week, and that’s means people in the Metro Detroit area have cars on the mind. You can count on people carrying out the tradition of cruising down Woodward Ave.

With all of the buzz surrounding the big event, “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest co-host Jessica Care Moore talked with friends of the show about driving. Jason Hall with RiDetroit and Blaine Fowler of “Blaine and Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD joined the conversation.

First, Tati asked everyone whether they get into the idea of cruising whether it’s on Woodward, Jefferson, or Gratiot. Jessica said she will be participating in the Dream Cruise. Tati said she isn’t a member of a car club, but she just loves to drive. Meanwhile, Jason said he’d rather be on a bike. Blaine explained that he likes to drive fast, so he doesn’t like the idea of cruising.

Next, the conversation moved to honking on the horn. Blaine said he gives people about three seconds before he honks at them. “When that light turns green, step on the gas or you will hear from me because you’re on your phone,” Blaine said.

Finally, Tati steered the conversation to roundabouts. She asked if they like the idea of roundabouts to keep traffic flowing, or if they are a nuisance. Blaine and Jason agreed, that if you look left and no one is there, you’re good to go.

Watch the video above to see their entire conversation.