New Faygo ice cream flavor is poppin’

If you’re from Detroit, you know what Faygo is all about, but did you know that in addition to drinking the delicious pop, you can now scoop it? The famous Faygo pop also comes in the form of ice cream and it’s all thanks to a partnership between the owners of the metro Detroit based Browndog Creamery and Barlor Restaurants, and Faygo.

“We went to Faygo and pitched the idea of having a Faygo ice cream and flavor, and when we left out of the meeting we had 6 flavors,” said Paul Gabriel, Co-Owner of Browndog Creamery, and Browndog Barlor Restaurants. Those flavors launched last summer.

This week they are launching a brand-new flavor called the “Firework.” “It’s based off the Faygo’Firework’ soda. All the previous 6 flavors were done with dairy, but this is a non-dairy, vegan, sorbet,” said Brian Scherle, Co-Owner of Browndog Creamery, and Browndog Barlor Restaurants.

“Live in the D’s” Tati Amare, and guest host Jessica Care Moore tried out the tasty treats. Click the video above to see how they liked it, as well for more info about the Faygo ice cream..

The new flavor launches Thursday.