Women (drum)stick together

Live in the D – When you think of a drummer, you may typically think of a man, but Gayelynn McKinney from “Woman Who Drum” is changing the narrative. She talked with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jessica Care Moore about starting the “Women Who Drum Festival” happening this week.

McKinney said, “What kept coming at me every time I play somewhere is, ‘You are the first woman drummer I’ve ever seen.’” She felt that you never saw women drummers in person, but only online. That’s why she decided to start this festival.

Some of the drummers at the festival include Tasha Williams, Kai, and the Pocket Queen. There will also be masterclasses today before the festival tomorrow.

To hear where to go to find more information on ‘Women Who Drum’ check out the video above.