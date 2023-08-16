Clear your space to fill your wallet

Live in the D – With summer coming to a close, it’s time to declutter your home and get organized for the fall. Micheale Tocco from Michaele’s Precise Planning joined “Live in the D”’ host Tati Amare and guest host Jessica Care More to share her expertise on how to clean out your home to plan a successful garage sale.

Amare asked Tocco how we know what clutter is and when it’s time to get rid of it. “A rule of thumb is if you haven’t used it or worn it in 6 months to a year, it’s likely you are not going too.” She suggests making sure your items are not too worn for the garage sale. If they are, then they should go in the trash.

When it comes to getting people to the garage sale Tocco suggests getting your kids involved. She had her kids make a sign that drivers could see on the road.

Organizing is key to make the garage sale successful. Having displays that can make your clothes, shoes and jewelry appealing can help customers find exactly what they are looking for.

