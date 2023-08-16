Shop while giving back

Live in the D – Shopping will make you look good, but it’s even better when you feel good. What better way to feel good than shopping second-hand? Aubrey MacFarlane, President and CEO of Volunteers of America (VOA) Michigan, spoke with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jessica Care More about what it means to give back.

MacFarlane said there are two things about thrifting. The first thing is about “charitable giving.” Almost all of their profit at VOA goes towards Veterans. The second is about sustainable and affordable shopping. She said, “At our 6 stores alone, we save 27 million pounds of textiles and 3.5 million pounds of home goods from hitting the trash every year.”

There was also a group of models wearing everything thrifted. One of them was “True-Thrifted bride” who’s dress is from the thrift-store and all 11 of her bridesmaids will be wearing a thrifted dress as well.

To hear how Volunteers of America Thrift Store is celebrating National Thrift Store Day check out the video above.