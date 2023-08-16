Steps to help students socialize at school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The idea of going back to school means kids will once again be around hundreds of their peers, and getting back into that social setting can be challenging.

But there are things parents and guardians can do at home starting now to make sure their child has a positive social influence at their school. Dr. Angela Seabright, a care management physician at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shared what you should do during and after conversations with the student in your life.

When speaking with your child about socializing with others in school, Seabright suggests that you focus on similarities and differences, and have a conversation using person-first language.

After the conversation with your child, Seabright suggests to lead by example, look for media such as books or movies that support interaction with people who may be different from them, and explore kid-friendly websites that explain various disabilities, such as cdc.gov.

“It’s such an important topic so that we can raise awareness, your child can be aware of others, they can be sensitive to others, but they can also be inclusive,” Seabright said.

