It’s a weekend full of rides, cowboys, and music

Summer may be wining down, but events in Metro Detroit are still heating up. Depending on what your interests are, there’s something going on this weekend for just about everyone.

First up, the Armada Fair continues. It’s the 2nd and final weekend for the fair that’s celebrating 151 years, and deems itself “A True Country Fair.” The event features a little bit of everything, including a full carnival midway, kids activities, rodeos, live animals, entertainment, and more. It’s happening now throught Sunday at 74280 Fair St., Armada.

Next, you could head to Rochester Hills for another free week of family fun. The Village of Rochester Hills is once again hosting a variety of events including food truck and yoga Fridays, music in the park on Saturday, and a visit from Bugs on Wheels Tuesday. It’s all happening this and next weekend.

Lastly, to Motown for some bassist star power. On Saturday the Motown Museum will celebrate “Detroit Bass Day,” with special performances from professional bassist. This year the event will pay tribute to the late James Lee Jamerson of the “Funk Brothers.” Performances are happening from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Motown Museum Rocket Plaza.

(Motown Photo’s Credit: Motown Museum)