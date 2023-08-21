Car lovers wouldn’t dream of being anywhere else

The weekend car enthusiasts from around the world look forward to, is finally here. It’s time for the Woodward Dream Cruise. A crew from Live in the D, stopped by the area of Woodward and 13 mile Friday morning, where they caught up with a cool classic car club.

“Just a bunch of ‘61 to ‘69 Lincolns, plus some others that we get together and have some fun,” is how Wil Nouhan, President of the Detroit Lincoln Group described his club.

The group is made up of about 70 members, and just more than a dozen were out Friday, proudly showing off their classic rides. Nouhan said, his passion for classic cars started early in life. “My dad worked at the Wixom Plant and so did I, and my grandpa had an old Lincoln, so I’ve been around Lincolns all my life,” Nouhan said.

He said after buying his car 20 years ago, he would stop people on the street, driving other classic Lincolns, exchange information, and invite them out to events and car shows. Fast forward to today, and the Detroit Lincoln Group is still going strong, and this weekend, llike thousands of other classic car lovers, they wouldn’t “dream” of being anywhere other than Woodward Ave.

