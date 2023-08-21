Upcoming music event embraces Detroit

Detroit is getting some love from an event going into it’s 11th year. “Hug Detroit Day” is happening this weekend, and will feature a free concert. The events organizer Sky Covington stopped by “Live in the D” to talk all about it, and explain it’s roots.

“Started while sitting on a curb one night with a good friend... this is when Detroit wasn’t looking so good Downtown, and we were thinking, Detroit needed a hug,” Covington said.

Fast forward years later, and this block party of great proportion was created. She said that it was going to be a hug fest, and get back to handshakes and interaction.

She said the event gets back to the “old days,” like in the 70′s, when people got together for block parties. The event takes place Sunday, August 27, at Woodbridge Pub in Detroit.

To see the entire interview, and a sneak peek of one of the performances, click the video above.