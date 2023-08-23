Turn your pet into a work of art

Pet owners are always looking to capture perfect moments of their fur babies, and now they can do so in an “artistic” way. Shania Hale, an instructor with Painting with a Twist in Ferndale, stopped by Live in the D to create a special painting, live on the show, and talk about an upcoming event celebrating National Dog Day.

“I honestly just stepped in and started doing it less than a year ago,” Hale said when speaking about painting pets on canvas.

This is something they do once a month she said, and this weekend, in celebration of the holiday, they are doing it once again, and those participating will also help out a great cause.

“We have Dogtopia, which is an organization for veterans, and they can have their dogs become service animals,” she said. Half of the proceeds will go toward that organization.

If you have a pet, and you’re interested in turning them into a work of art, you may register for the event at a Painting with a Twist location closest to you.

To see the entire interview and what Shania created on set, click the video above.