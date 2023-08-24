Experience the Night Markets at Beacon Park before summer winds down

The summer is winding down, but there is still a chance to take advantage of an event at Beacon Park, which is filled with fun and a strong sense of community.

Night Markets at Beacon Park have been held throughout the summer, including shopping, food trucks, music, and family fun.

Jennyfer Crawford, the event curator, said she looks for unique items to feature in the markets. Items include clothing and accessories from Metro Detroit designers to artwork and even books.

The final market event of the season will be held at Beacon Park on Saturday (Aug. 26) from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.