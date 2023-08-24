Fashion designer Tracy Reese brings her talents back to Detroit

You’ve seen her clothes on celebs from Michelle Obama and Sara Jessica Parker to Tracee Ellis Ross, now Fashion designer Tracy Reese is bringing her new collection back to her hometown of Detroit.

Reese, the designer behind Hope for Flowers, is opening a new studio space in Midtown.

Reese explained that her designs are made from responsible materials and textiles. Hope for Flowers is currently launching its fall collection.

“I have a really talented team right here in Detroit helping design all of these beautiful prints,” said Reese.

The Detroit native explained that she wanted to have a community mission and knew she could do it in Detroit.

Her mission includes teaching young people through art enrichment classes where they make art, usually out of upcycled materials.