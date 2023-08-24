This self-serve flower shop is ‘blooming’ in Oxford

OXFORD, Mich. – It sits along Lapeer Road in Oxford, and what appears to be a tiny, cute, pink trailer, is actually a flower shop, filled with blooms.

“This is just a little pipe dream I had a year ago, I wanted to do a grab-and-go flower shop,” Sara Conklin, Owner of The Flower Bar, told “Live in the D’s,” reporter, April Morton.

She said she found a little 1960′s camper on Facebook Marketplace, and transformed it, into a tiny flower shop, where customers shop for themselves.

“When you come in there’s no one actually in here working it, you get to look and play at your own leisure,” Conklin said.

She said using the credit card kiosk or Venmo, customers easily check themselves out. In addition to fresh, locally grown flowers, the shop has handmade gifts.

To see the inside of this tiny shop, watch the video above.