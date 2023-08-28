Local and national acts headline stages at Arts, Beats, and Eats

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank returns to Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend, and the beats will be filling the air. There are nine different stages at the festival that will host every genre of music, from country to Latin to Rock and roll.

Some of the national acts in attendance this Labor Day weekend include Bel Biv DeVoe, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Collective Soul, and many more.

Singer Kalysta, who will perform Sunday, spoke to “Live In The D” about one of her favorite things about being part of the festival.

“I love seeing all of the other musicians. It’s an eclectic group, so there’s something for everybody,” Kalysta said.

Kalysta also performed her new song “Rumors and Lies” as a preview of the show this weekend. You can see the performance in the video above.

To learn more about showtimes and other acts, click here.