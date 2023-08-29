Ann Arbor shop breathes new life into antique jewelry

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but diamonds aren’t the only jewels being used for engagement rings. Antique or vintage rings are another trend when it comes to what people are holding in their hand while popping the big question.

Antique rings are catching people’s attention because of the ring settings and the cuts of the stones, explained Rhonda Gilpin, the owner and founder of the Arcadian Antiques shops in Ann Arbor. “I think people love the story and the history,” Gilpin said.

Arcadian Antiques, where three generations of Gilpin’s family work, has a variety of rings that are more than one hundred years old. One of the rings they highlighted while appearing on “Live In The D” was a Victorian rose gold ring that ranges in age from around the 1880s to 1890s.

Aside from traditional diamond engagement rings, Gilpin explained that diamond alternatives are popular such as sapphires, rubies and aquamarine.

Watch the video above to learn more about Arcadian Antiques, which has two locations in Ann Arbor.