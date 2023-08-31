69º
Denzel Washington back in action at Labor Day weekend box office

Actor stars in third installment of ‘The Equalizer’

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

The Labor Day weekend is always big at the movie theaters, and this weekend there will be a new option to check out.

Denzel Washington stars in the final chapter of “The Equalizer” franchise. Washington steps back into the role of a former government assassin in “The Equalizer 3″, which hits theaters on September 1st.

If you’d rather stay home, you can give the series “Your World on Money” a try. It’s a series all about money management.

Watch the video above to see what movie Reviewer Greg Russell has to say about “The Equalizer 3″ and “Your World on Money”.

