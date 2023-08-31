New virtual experience at the Michigan State Fair will have you planting great memories

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you know that the Michigan State Fair was one of the first state fairs in the country? The tradition dates back to 1849. Flash forward to 2023 and it’s taken a high-tech turn.

Lisa Reiff of the Michigan State Fair joined “Live In The D’s” April Morton to talk about their virtual tracker that’s new to the fair this year. It allows guests to jump in the set of a tractor and guide it around a farm.

“The virtual tractor gives you the experience of planting a field of corn,” Reiff said. “It’s something organizers say they want to bring to guests so they were educated on what it takes to farm.”

In addition to the tractor simulator, another simulator will give you the experience of milking a cow. Because live cows can be temperamental, there are multiple plastic cows where you can try your hand at milking.

But the most popular cow at the fair may be one that was just finished today. The butter cow is a sculpture made 100% out of pure butter.

To see what else is happening at the Michigan State Fair this year, click here. To see the butter cow and virtual tractor ride, click the video player above.