This style is just peachy

The Romeo Peach Festival is bringing peach food and fun to the village throughout Labor Day weekend, but you can experience the perks of peach all year round.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan shared some of the ways the peach fruit is used in various products, aside from food. Jon explained that specifically peach kernel oil is commonly used in products. He mentioned that peach is often used in skincare products because of its anti-inflammatory qualities, along with how much Vitamin A and E it contains. Jon also highlighted peach-colored cosmetics, including in concealer. In addition, you’ll find peach as a body fragrance.

The peach vibes don’t end there. Watch the video above to hear how Jon says you can incorporate the color peach into more than just your warm weather wardrobe.