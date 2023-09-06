Keep calm and cozy as routines change

School is back in session for families, and the hustle and bustle of the daily routine can add more stress to life. That means it could be the perfect time to also add some tranquility to your life.

Tiffany Patton, the CEO of Enerlight Candles, appeared on “Live In The D” to offer ideas for ways to keep calm and cozy as the season changes. She suggested burning candles with scents like rosemary and mint or patchouli and sandalwood. Patton also encourages pairing a tea with a warm and cozy candle to help promote a calming atmosphere. She specifically suggested a lemon lavender tea.

Watch the video above to get other ideas for creating tranquility and to learn more about Enerlight Candles, which is located at 24300 Southfield Road, Suite 101B in Southfield.