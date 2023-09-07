Food, art, and fun in Rochester

If you’re looking to have some fall fun while enjoying art, check out the Art and Apples Fest this weekend in Downtown Rochester. The event, that’s in its 57th year, will feature nearly 230 artists in 18 mediums.

“We have artists coming out from 24 different states, from Florida to California. More than 100 of those artists are coming out to our festival for the first time,” said Shaun Hayes, Executive Director for Paint Creek Art Center, and one of the festival’s organizers.

In addition to art, the fest will feature 25 food options from stands to trucks, including several vendors featuring apple treats. One of the vendors who will be there is “Fork In Nigeria,” an authentic Nigerian food truck. The chef stopped by “Live in the D”, to give a preview of what they plan to serve.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday in Downtown Rochester.

