4 things a pediatrician would not do

It’s no secret that germs really spread when the kids head back to school, but that doesn’t have to be the case. A pediatrician appeared on “Live In The D” to share four things she would not do.

First, Dr. Zoy Patouhas, M.D. stressed that you should not put anything in your mouth. The doctor mentioned how easy it is to chew on something when you’re listening in class, but she warns not to chew on school supplies. Patouhas also emphasized that you should not put your hands in your mouth. It’s not just something that little kids do, she added.

Next, the doctor said do not share your water bottles or drinks. Although we teach our kids to share, she explained that’s not the case for drinks.

The third warning from Dr. Patouhas was not to cough or sneeze on your hands or out into the open area. The particles from a sneeze move at 100 miles per hour and can travel 26 feet, she explained.

Finally, Dr. Patouhas said do not forget to wash your hands. If you’re using hand sanitizer, she stressed making sure that you clean between each of your fingers.

Watch the video above to hear more from the doctor.