Tips on making your pet happier

If you’re a pet parent, you know the happiness a four-legged friend can give, but are you returning the favor to your pet? With September being Happy Cat Month, Anna Chrisman with Michigan Humane stopped by “Live in the D” to give some tips on how to make your cat happy. “For cat enthusiasts, every month should be Happy Cat Month,” Chrisman said, and here are a few tips she has to make your kitty purr with excitement.

1- Offer mental enrichment. Provide them with toys and games to play with, and a starch pad.

2- Keep up to date with medical care. Get regular medical, and mental check-ups annually or bi-annual, depending on the cat.

3- Groom your cat. Brush, and clip their nails on a regular basis. Grooming is not just for dogs. This is a good way to bond with your cat.

There are plenty of cats and other animals looking for a home to make them happy. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fee for whoever adopts our pet of the week.

