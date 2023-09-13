The menu here changes with the seasons

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We may be able to say it’s officially summer for another week, but fall is in the air as the seasons start to change. With that comes others changes as well including what’s in season when it comes to food. It’s time to think about heart meals with produce included. At Anna’s House, with multiple locations across Metro Detroit, they’re updating their menu to give you some of that fall flavor. Jon Schwartz is the executive chef and Anna’s House and he appeared on “Live In The D” to share some of what they’re doing.

Schwartz described the list of their new menu options that include a Pumpkin Pie French Toast, Butternut Bacon Bites, Cajun Shrimp and Cheesy Grits, and an Everything Autumn Acorn Squash Bowl which he assembled in studio.

When it comes to their meals, Schwartz also described how Anna’s House can make any dish to fit a person’s specific dietary needs. It’s something the restaurant prides itself on so that everyone can enjoy a meal together.

Anna’s House has multiple locations in Metro Detroit including Milford, Westland, and Ann Arbor, and they continue to grow in the state. To learn more about their menu and how they put a twist on the traditional food experience click here.