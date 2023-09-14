Apple orchards and pumpkin patches aren’t the only events happening this weekend

Although the calendar still says it’s summer, fall is certainly in the air. Plenty people will hit the apple orchards, and pumpkin patches this weekend, but if you’re looking to add some more fun to your list, we’ve got you covered.

First up, the Rouge Park Buffalo Soldiers, and Blues Festival is happening Saturday. The event will highlight the history of the all-black army units and educate the community with fun activates. Visitors can go for horse rides, enjoy live Blues music and African drumming, as well as family friendly lawn games. The fest takes place 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rouge Park Horse Barn on 8886 Lasher in Detroit.

If you want to see skyscrapers from across the globe up-close, while exploring your creative side, check out the new exhibition coming to the Michigan Science Center. The “Towers of Tomorrow,” with Lego bricks, exhibit features 20 skyscrapers from North America, Asia, and Australia. Visitors will also be able to try their hand at building, with over 200,000 loose Lego bricks. The exhibition starts Saturday.

Lastly, everyone’s favorite “kooky” family can be seen live in Grosse Pointe. The Addams Family musical continues this weekend. The play opens the 76th season for the Grosse Pointe Theatre and will have all the humor of the iconic TV show, and movie, but with a few twists and surprises. The creepy and kooky performances are going on now through Sunday at the Christian A Fenton Performing Arts Center at Grosse Pointe North High School.

