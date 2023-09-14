Are you getting enough protein?

It’s no secret that protein is supposed to be a part of our every day diet, but it’s not always easy to get enough of it, especially with the hustle and bustle of busy lives. So, what are the benefits of protein? And, what are some different approaches you can take to make sure you’re fueling your body with enough protein? Fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler shared the answers on “Live In The D”.

“Protein is the foundation of muscle,” Jody said. “Your metabolic rate is really dictated a lot by protein.” She explained that getting enough protein helps keep you full. Although you might think that you need less protein as you age, Jody said you actually need more.

Jody stressed that protein shakes aren’t the best way to go. Instead, she encourages eating lean, unprocessed meat. You don’t have to do all of the cooking for yourself. There are companies that can deliver seasoned and cooked meat straight to your house. You can also head to the grocery store to purchase cooked, ready to eat meat.

Watch the video above to hear Jody’s answer about how much protein you should be consuming.