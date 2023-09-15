Great food, live music, and a mysterious vibe

It’s not easy to find, and that’s just one of the mysteries behind a new Metro Detroit speakeasy. The co-owner of Knock Twice speakeasy in West Bloomfield Kiera Henderson said there’s a special way to enter their establishment.

“When it comes to Speakeasies, traditionally you would have to have a passcode or some type of secret entry,” Henderson said, and for them it’s two knocks at the door, thus the name, “Knock Twice.”

Henderson and her partner India Irving came up with the concept of asSpeakeasy after finding a location that’s not so easy to find, but their dream of opening a business came with some challenges. “It’s an amazing hidden gem. It is like gorgeous, but it has no windows in the front, (and) it’s not on a main street,” Henderson said. “We completely changed everything. There were yellow walls, and pinks, and it was brown. I mean we changed everything,” Irving said.

The building once housed The Lark Restaurant, a popular establishment for decades. Not only did the ladies create a new, dramatic look, they gave it a re-found purpose. And, being on historic grounds gave them the perfect excuse to take a old-school night life concept, and bring it to modern day.

