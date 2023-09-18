Get ready to rock at the DIY Festival in Ferndale

Do-it-yourself. We’ve all tried it to some success and to some failure. This weekend in Ferndale you can see how it’s done the right way at the DIY Festival. It’s all about handmade crafts. There is also food, live music, and an assortment of beverages being served. To get a preview of the live music “The Polish Muslims” joined us in studio to share a song. They also spoke to what you can expect at the festival this weekend. Click the video player above to see their performance.