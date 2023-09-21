Ponies, petting farms, and pumpkins: What’s happening around Detroit this weekend

What's Happening Around the D on Live in the D

This weekend summer comes to an end, but that just means fall fun kicks in. No matter what you enjoy, there’s something for just about everyone this weekend in Metro Detroit, and here’s the list for What’s Happening Around the D.

>Eastern Market After Dark- Happening Thursday 6p-10p at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard. Activities includes, food trucks, face painting, s’mores, glow skating and more.

>Glenlore Trails, The Haunted Forest: CarnEvil Immersive and Illuminated Outdoor Night Walk Experience- Runs Friday-October 29. at Glenlore Trails 3860 Newton rd., Commerce Township. Activities includes, immersive, illuminated 1 mile forest trial with lights, sounds, and live performance encounters.

>Palmer Park Harvest Fest- Happening Saturday, 1121 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit. Activities includes, a petting zoo, pony rides, picking and painting pumpkins, food, and live entertainment.

>Anchor Bay Country Music Festival- Friday and Saturday in Downtown New Baltimore. Multiple bands will perform including “The Family Tradition,” and “The Louie Lee Show.” There will be a food court, and beer tent.

