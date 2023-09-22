Experience classic movies in a classic setting this weekend

Are you ready to take a trip to the past when movies were in black and white? Redford Theatre in Detroit will be taking moviegoers back in time this weekend with special showings of film noir movies.

The classic genre includes crime movies that are largely from the 1940s and 1950s. The movies are “saturated with style,” according to Eddie Muller, the host of “Noir Alley” on Turner Classic Movies. He said the movies have “beautiful black and white cinematography” and “great clothes.”

Muller will help bring new life to some of the old movies during a weekend of film noir showings at the Redford Theatre. Friday night’s double feature includes “Key Largo” with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall and “Raw Deal”. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday night, and the event starts at 8 p.m. More films will be shown at the Redford Theatre throughout the weekend. Watch the video above to find out more information.