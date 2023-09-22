Summit aims to strengthen the future by empowering youth

Investing in our future can start by focusing on the youth in our community, and this weekend that’s exactly what’s happening in Detroit during the fifth annual Detroit Youth Summit powered by L!fe Leaders.

The Detroit Youth Summit aims to empower youth through moderated panel discussions and an opportunity fair where young people can learn about different resources in the community. A Detroit Bus Tour will be held on Sunday, September 23rd. Participants will be taken around the city to learn about Detroit’s history and improvements made in the city.

The weekend of events is being held by L!fe Leaders, which is a workforce development program that focuses on 14 to 24-year-olds in the community. Watch the video above to learn more about the organization and the Detroit Youth Summit.