Hypnotist brings his skills to Metro Detroit

He’s been wowing guests in Las Vegas with a show called “Hypnosis Unleashed”, and now hypnotist Kevin Lepine is ready to unleash entertainment in Royal Oak when he performs at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle.

During his shows, Lepine says he brings volunteers up on the stage to hypnotize them. “The joy of it is, I get to unleash the star that’s already in them. I get to relax them, put them in a state where they get to have fun, and where they get to be the star,” Lepine said. According to Lepine, anyone can be hypnotized.

Lepine will take the stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle on Tuesday, September 26th at 7:30 p.m. Watch the video above to learn more about the show.