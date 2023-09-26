Is your pet part of your emergency plans?

September is Disaster Preparedness Month, which serves as a reminder to be ready with a plan. You never know when disaster will strike, and pet owners need to make sure that their furry friends are also taken into consideration when it comes to making a plan for emergencies.

Michigan Humane shared some helpful advice for pet parents. It’s important to keep a bag ready with your pet’s emergency supplies. You’ll want to have two weeks’ worth of food and all medication supplies. Your checklist should also include a copy of your pet’s medical history and a recent photo.

Aside from having the necessary supplies during an emergency, it’s also important to know where you’ll go. Creating a list of pet-friendly options in advance can help to cut down on the extra stress during a disaster.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, Michigan Humane also introduced a 5-year-old cat that’s looking for her forever home. Watch the video above to meet Daisy.