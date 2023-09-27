Ann Arbor chef grabs worldwide attention

A chef from a restaurant in Ann Arbor has some unique bragging rights after he competed in an international cooking competition where participants vied to make the best paella.

Chef Raul Cob represented the United States in the World Paella Day Cup, which was held September 20th in Valencia, Spain. He was accompanied by Sous Chef Grant Gilreath. Twelve countries took part in the competition. A chef from Japan earned the top spot, but Chef Cob was among the final six contestants in the paella cooking competition.

Paella is a classic Spanish dish, which is made with ingredients like Spanish rice, Sofrito, vegetables, Spanish paprika, rosemary, and chiles. Chef Cob explained that during the competition he made a traditional paella, but added an American twist by including brisket in his recipe, instead of chicken or rabbit.

Paella is one of the dishes offered at Aventura, which is the Ann Arbor restaurant where Cob and Gilreath work. Watch the video above to learn more about the dish and the restaurant.