Neon Trees set to rock the stage in Detroit

Lead singer Tyler Glenn dishes on band’s upcoming show and 5th studio album

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

Tags: Neon Trees, Rock Music, Concerts in Detroit, St. Andrews Hall

The group is known for their punchy, Alt-Indie Rock sound and now the “Neon Trees” will bring it all to the stage in Detroit. Ahead of their performance, lead singer Tyler Glenn spoke with “Live in the D’s” Tati Amare.

The band’s latest single is “Favorite Daze” and it’s off their upcoming 2024 album. “It’s our 5th studio album. I think the core audience will be pleased. We’re always inviting new fans...the best way to do that is to hear us live,” Glenn said.

The group will perform Saturday, September 30, at St. Andrew Hall in Detroit.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.

