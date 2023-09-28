63º
Catching up with the newest winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ (and his cute dog)

A strong connection has helped them win the hearts of America

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

After two weeks of auditions, live performances, and the vote of America, it all came down to two acts on “America’s Got Talent” last night. As the lights flared around the studio, and the dramatic music played, host Terry Crews announced that Adrian Stoica and his pup Hurricane were the winners of this season.

Tati Amare got a chance to speak with both Stoica and Hurricane about their win. The pair said they were ”very good” and “so excited.”

Stoica and his canine companion are no strangers to being on TV, appearing on shows in both Italy and Romania. But, Stoica said being on “America’s Got Talent” has been a dream of his.

When asked how he trained Hurricane to do her many tricks, Stoica said he relied on their strong connection and that doing a skit was like playtime for the pooch. They are now preparing for their Las Vegas show at the Luxor.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

