Take a ride in a classic car this weekend

Fall is in full effect, and so are some really great events to get you out of the house this weekend.

Grab the popcorn and snacks, the 4th annual Detroit Black Film Festival is happening. The event features 74 independent films from 6 countries. 2 films featured are produced by Detroit filmmakers and local actors are also featured. The festival is going on now through Sunday at the Carr Center and Boll Theater inside the Downtown Detroit YMCA.

Erebus haunted attraction in Pontiac is offering a behind the scenes matinee walk-through called “The Making of a Monster: A Walk-Thru Documentary”. Guests will learn about the special effects and development that goes into creating this popular attraction. The tours happen Saturdays and Sundays through November 4.

For all the car enthusiasts, there’s a couple events happening to peek your interest. First, the American Speed Festival roars into the M1 Concourse. The annual event features classic and modern day cars racing around the 1.5 mile speed ring. The fest runs now through Sunday in Pontiac.

Ford is celebrating the 115th anniversary of the Model T. Known as the car that put the world of wheels, the Model T will be honored with a big birthday bash. Guests will enjoy live music, shopping, a vintage vehicle show, and free Model T rides. The party happens Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Piquette Plant in Detroit.

To see more about what’s happening in and around Detroit, click the video above.